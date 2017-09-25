Consumer Reports: How to take back your space and get rid of your stuff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stuff. We all have too much. And it seems to accumulate when we’re not looking! But Consumer Reports has some clever ideas for how to get rid of, well, practically anything.

First stop? The closet. Charities like GoodWill accept your clothing, and what they can’t sell or repair gets recycled into cleaning cloths for industrial buyers.

Next up - books! Pop your titles into BookScouter.com and compare dozens of book-buying sites to find the one that will pay the most for your books. Got used textbooks? Get cash for them at Cash4Books.net.

Now onto those small appliances that are in good condition, like an air conditioner. They can find a new home through your local Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Vietnam Veterans of America or other charities.

Your town or county government might have a recycling program for your non-working appliances and electronics.

Selling sports equipment, small furniture or instruments on Craigslist is easier than eBay, because...no shipping. But take well-lit photos of your clean, uncluttered items to get the best price.

What about an unwanted mattress? Avoid hauling it to the curb and having it end up in a landfill. Donate it to your local women’s shelter or homeless shelter instead.

Bed linens and towels can go to Goodwill or the Salvation Army. But if they’re worn, your local animal shelter would love to give them new life as bedding for pets.

This is Luz Montez.

