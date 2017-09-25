Car dealership asks Colorado TV stations to pull ads featuring Von Miller after anthem protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Phil Long Dealerships has asked Colorado TV stations to stop airing their ads featuring Broncos linebacker Von Miller after Sunday’s national anthem protest.

Miller was one of 32 Broncos who took a knee for the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills after President Donald Trump’s comments.

Nearly 200 players across the NFL who took a took a knee during the anthem before games Sunday in response to Trump’s comments.

At a rally on Friday night in Alabama, Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired.'”

The dealership chain told KOAA-TV in Colorado Springs that Miller was “fired from his endorsement deal and will no longer represent the company.”

Other stations in Colorado have also been asked to remove the ads. The dealership did not ask KDVR and KWGN to remove the ads from the stations’ rotation.

“We felt like President Trump’s speech was an assault on our most cherished right, freedom of speech,” Miller said after Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Bills.

“Collectively, we felt like we had to do something for this game, if not any other game, if not in the past, in the future. At this moment in time, we felt like, as a team, we had to do something.

“We couldn’t just let things go. I have a huge respect for the military, our protective services and everything. I’ve been to Afghanistan, I’ve met real-life superheroes. It wasn’t any disrespect to them, it was for our brothers that have been attacked for things that they do during the game, and I felt like I had to join them on it.”

This isn’t the first time a Broncos player has lost an endorsement deal for protesting.

Last year, Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall was dropped by Air Academy Federal Credit Union and then, CenturyLink terminated its contract with Marshall.

Marshall wrote that he took a knee for the anthem to protest social injustice.

Phil Long Dealerships has locations in Denver, Colorado Springs, Trinidad and Raton, New Mexico.