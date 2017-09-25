Brother of sought-after man wanted in Greeley homicide arrested

GREELEY, Colo. — The brother of a man wanted in the suspected death of a 59-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday night, the Greeley Police Department said.

Mark Raisley, 30, is facing felony charges of accessory to first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, police said.

It’s not known what role Raisley might have played in the death.

Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Raisley’s brother, Kelly Raisley, who allegedly has ties to the 211 Crew, a white supremacist prison gang, and is wanted for first-degree murder.

Randy Baker, 59, was found shot to death at his home in the 1900 block of 44th Avenue on Aug. 16.

His wife, 48-year-old Kelly Lynn Baker, and his sister, 63-year-old Carol Lynn Baker, were arrested last week, and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police had asked the public to be on the lookout for a stolen Pontiac G6 after Randy Baker was found dead.

About 9 a.m. Sunday, investigators working the case conducted surveillance on a home in the 200 block of 42nd Avenue in west Greeley and obtained enough information to obtain a search warrant for Mark Raisley’s death.

A SWAT team surrounded the home about 8 p.m. Commands were made Mark Raisley to surrender, which he eventually did. Mark Raisley was then booked into the Weld County Jail.

Kelly Raisley was last seen in Westminster, and is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 970-350-9600.