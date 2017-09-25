Broncos fans react after several members of team kneel for national anthem

DENVER — Hundreds of NFL players across the league, including 32 with the Broncos, took a knee for the national anthem on Sunday after President Donald Trump called for players to be fired if they didn’t stand for the anthem.

Some players took a knee while others stood and locked arms. Three teams decided to avoid the national anthem altogether and stay in the locker room.

The protests left fans divided – over 5,000 people alone left their feedback on the FOX31 Facebook page. Thousands of others from both sides of the issue took to Twitter to leave their feedback.

“I am now done with the Broncos. I have for over 28 years supposed them. I just bought a new jacket and other things but haven’t took the tags off. Returning them all Monday. Burning the rest. I’m a veteran. My country and respecting my country comes before football. I’m done with the NFL,” one fan wrote on our Facebook page.

“I’m working… usually wear my Broncos stuff… NOT TODAY! Put it in a donation box… won’t support the NFL babies that won’t support our country… ((over paid self centered jerks!))” another person commented.

Maybe if the @broncos spent less time kneeling and more time playing the game we could have pulled a win yesterday #disappointed — Jill Hill (@JillianHillian) September 25, 2017

No longer a Broncos fan. I will not support a team that thinks taking a knee during the national anthem is anything less than disrespectful — Kelley Krahn (@kelleymarae) September 25, 2017

My uncle loves motorcycles but he will not ride or die with the Broncos pic.twitter.com/Isjfr63I37 — Dr.SocialistStudents (@ChrisRiceParty) September 25, 2017

Some took it a step further and burned their Broncos gear, donated it, or threw it away – including some lifelong fans of the team.

No worries, keep taking your knees and my family will stay warm burning the garbage that is your jersey's!!! pic.twitter.com/W499CmzHYy — Iowa Bronco Family (@CRiowaBronc7s) September 24, 2017

“I am a combat veteran. I agree that there is terrible racial injustice in this nation, and I fully support the right to protest. However, disrespect of the flag and national anthem is unacceptable to me,” said James Ryker, who posted a video of him burning Broncos gear.

“The flag represents those who fight for it. The anthem celebrates those who have died for it,” Ryker said. “Many players state that their protest should not be seen as disrespectful to our troops, but it is. Regardless of intent the disrespect of the flag and anthem spits on the graves of those who have carried the flag and died for it.”

Others were supportive of the team and other players across the league saying that they have a right to protest.

“We should be ashamed and embarrassed of our president not our players , they have the right to stand up for what is right,” another fan wrote.

@Broncos fan since 1968 and have never been prouder of my team for taking a stand by taking a knee. pic.twitter.com/2fMSTninpW — Rick Flagg (@RadioRicko) September 25, 2017

This peaceful protest is about #BlackLivesMatter. They ARE important.They matter. Use your platform to keep fighting @Broncos #TakeAKnee✊🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/lR7Ls5e9Rz — Leticia Martinez (@martinezIeticia) September 25, 2017

The move comes after Trump criticized some in the NFL on Friday night at a rally in Alabama, saying team owners should fire players for taking a knee during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired,’” Trump told the Alabama crowd.

Trump later double downed on the claims on Twitter.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday called Trump’s comments “divisive” and said they show a “lack of respect” for the league and its players.

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,” Goodell said in the statement. “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month.

“Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

Several other teams, including the Broncos, responded by issuing their own statements.

“We could not be more proud, appreciative and grateful for our players,” Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “We’ll continue to support them and work together to advocate for values of respect, diversity and inclusion.”

"We could not be more proud, appreciative and grateful for our players." A statement from President/CEO Joe Ellis: https://t.co/vBy9LbKZ4h pic.twitter.com/ELSEdhJdhN — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 24, 2017

Trump responded to them on Sunday morning on Twitter.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” he tweeted.