Broncos fans disavow team and destroy gear in wake of national anthem protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Fans are reacting to weekend protests held in NFL stadiums across the country where players kneeled during the national anthem. Some teams even refused to leave the locker room.

Here in Broncos country, some fans are making bold statements. One fan in Iowa actually burned his Von Miller jersey.

Others shredded Broncos uniforms, vowing to end their support for the team. Gerri Kruse fought back tears as she took a pair of scissors to her 12th man jersey that she's worn to Broncos games since the early 1970's.

"There's a lot of memories, but I'm moving on. I don't need to watch the Broncos anymore on Sunday. I don't respect them," she said.

Other fans are packing up their Broncos memorabilia, unsure of their next movie.

"I have thousands of dollars invested into this team," said Brandi Leighman. "I told him, (my husband), get your jersey off before I cut it off you."