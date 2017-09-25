Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
11-year-old boy reported missing in Longmont

Posted 7:23 am, September 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:41AM, September 25, 2017

Donte was reported missing from Longmont on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

LONGMONT, Colo. — An 11-year-old boy was reported missing on Sunday night, the Longmont Department of Public Safety said.

Donte Gallegos was reported missing from the area of 18th Avenue and Hover Road about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

He’s described as Hispanic, 4-foot-5 with black hair and brown. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts with no shoes or socks.

The boy’s aunt, Candice Vasquez, posted on Facebook that K-9s picked up a strong scent, but it faded away.

The aunt also said Gallegos was seen at a McDonald’s restaurant at 19th Avenue and Main Street.

Anyone who sees Gallegos is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8501.