Social media helping families check on loved ones in Puerto Rico

GREELEY, Colo. – With power out and communication still down across Puerto Rico, families in the U.S. are scrambling for ways to reach loved ones.

“I didn’t think it would be this long for them to get in contact with me so now I’m getting worried,” Charlotte Davis told FOX31.

Davis’ daughter Cassie Kauffman and son-in-law Britton live in a remote part of western Puerto Rico called Rincon. The town was in the path of Hurricane Maria.

Davis hasn’t heard from her kids since the day before the storm made landfall and news from Rincon has been scarce.

“[FEMA] said that it was considered a catastrophe basically,” she said.

Families trying to check on loved ones in Puerto Rico are encouraged to contact the island’s disaster relief team by emailing maria1@prfaa.pr.gov. The email should include all of the information you can about the person you are trying to locate, including photos, names, ages, addresses and last known whereabouts.

You can also contact the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration in Washington, D.C. by calling 202-800-3133 or 202-788-0710. You should include the same detailed information about the persons you are trying to locate.

Puerto Rico’s local radio station is accepting calls at 787-777-0940. The Red Cross also has a website where you can check if a loved one has marked themselves as “safe”.

“I’ve tried everything,” Davis told FOX31. “You just get an answering machines so I just leave a message.” She says hasn’t gotten any answers.

The Problem Solvers wanted to help change that. We began searching Twitter for anything to do with “Rincon Puerto Rico” and ended up finding a link to a Facebook page that seems to be associated with town.

There have been updates posted regularly despite no communication in the town. The Problem Solvers asked the page’s administrator how that was possible and we were told “I am not in the town. However, landlines are starting to work, also some people are reporting their cells are working. We will keep trying to reach out.”

The page posted an update from Rincon’s mayor Sunday afternoon saying the town lost about 400 of its 6000 homes and there is “not a drop” of water left in Rincon. But here’s the most important part:

“Until now and for the help and grace of God, no loss of life is reported in Rincon.”

Davis said seeing that news was a huge relief, though she won’t feel better until she hears from Cassie.

Rincon’s Facebook page is trying to help speed that process up too. They have asked for photos and addresses of people who need welfare checks. The photos will be distributed into neighborhoods and then once they are located their status will be posted on the page.