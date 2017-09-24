Several Broncos players kneel for national anthem

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Several Broncos took a knee for the national anthem on Sunday following comments from President Donald Trump over the weekend.

The Broncos that kneeled included Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr. Miller was arm and arm with Brandon Marshall who famously took a knee for several games last season.

Another pic (via @Noah_Skinner) of @Broncos players protesting. Unofficial count was 32 @Broncos players kneeling during National Anthem

Other players stood but also showed their support. Kicker Brandon McManus had his hand on the shoulder of guard Max Garcia, who kneeled. Others, such as Virgil Green, stood with their fists raised in the air.

Head coach Vance Joseph stood for the anthem.

Several members of the Bills also took a knee for the anthem.

The Broncos are in Buffalo taking on the Bills and looking for their third win in-a-row.

The move comes after President Donald Trump criticized some in the National Football League Friday night at a rally in Alabama, saying team owners should fire players for taking a knee during the national anthem.

Trump said NFL owners should respond to the players by saying, “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired. He’s fired!”

Trump later double downed on the claims on Twitter.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday called Trump’s comments “divisive” and said they show a “lack of respect” for the league and its players.

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,” Goodell said in the statement. “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

Several other teams, including the Broncos, responded by issuing their own statements.

“We could not be more proud, appreciative and grateful for our players,” Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “We’ll continue to support them and work together to advocate for values of respect, diversity and inclusion.”

"We could not be more proud, appreciative and grateful for our players." A statement from President/CEO Joe Ellis:

Trump responded to them on Sunday morning on Twitter.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!”