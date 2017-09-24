Pittsburgh Steelers to stay in locker room during national anthem on Sunday

CHICAGO – The Pittsburgh Steelers will not participate in the national anthem on Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports.

The Steelers are in Chicago on Sunday and will stay in the locker room during the anthem in response to President Donald Trump’s comments over the weekend.

“We’re not participating in the anthem today. Not to be disrespectful to the anthem but to remove ourselves from the circumstance. People shouldn’t have to choose,” Tomlin told Jamie Erdahl of CBS Sports.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

“We’re not gonna let divisive times and divisive individuals affect our agenda,” Tomlin said. “We’re not going to play politics – we’re football players and coaches.

“For us as a football team, it’s about us remaining solid. We’re not going to divided by anything said by anyone and that’s the thing I said to our guys,” Tomlin said. “I said, if you feel the need to do anything, I’m going to be supportive of that. But whatever we do, we’re going do 100 percent, we’re going to do together.”

The move comes after President Donald Trump criticized some in the National Football League Friday night at a rally in Alabama, saying team owners should fire players for taking a knee during the national anthem.

Trump later double downed on the claims on Twitter.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several NFL teams issued statements afterwards saying they are supportive of their players individual decisions. Trump responded to them on Sunday morning on Twitter.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!”