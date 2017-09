DENVER – Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Belleview Avenue because of a “person in crisis” on Sunday morning, Denver police said.

Hampden is also closed in both directions at I-25 because of the incident.

#Traffic: NB I-25 at Belleview, both directions of Hampden at I-25, and ramp from SB I-25 to Hampden all closed due to a person in crisis. pic.twitter.com/UN40O6o4ry — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 24, 2017

Authorities ask you to find alternative routes.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

No other details were immediately available. We will update with the latest.