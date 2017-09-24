KIND bars recalled due to mislabeling

A recall has been issued for a limited number of KIND’s Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bars because walnuts may not be listed on packaging.

The company said earlier this year KIND removed walnuts from the recipe, however some may have been accidentally packed into new boxes.

“During this transition, a limited number of bars with the old recipe (with walnuts) were packaged into 12-count outer boxes that reflect the new recipe (without walnuts) and distributed to customers, said in a letter to customers.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling the following two lots:

Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-Count Box) Lot Code: BK16264A1 Best Before Date: 12/20/2017

Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-Count Box) Lot Code: BK16308A1 Best Before Date: 2/4/18



Customers with questions can call KIND at (855) 884-5463 or at customerservice@kindsnacks.com.