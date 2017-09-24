Debate continues after Confederate flag allegedly displayed at high school football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The match between the Manual Thunderbolts and the Weld Central Rebels had barely started in East Denver Friday night, when a rebel flag was spotted in the stands.

Former Student Body President Tay Anderson said, “… it was a quick display. Just one big drape and then as soon as it happened, a parent was reactionary and went over there without confronting anybody just letting them know this is not welcomed here and the people that had the flag were very receptive and put it in their hoodie pouch and walked out of the stadium."

Manual quarterback Tayvon Toliver says he saw it. Toliver says, “… they put it (the flag) up on a pole… I do believe it was one dude holding up the flag.”

The Thunderbolts were playing Weld Central High which uses a rebel as its mascot but no confederate flags which have been a focal point of racial protests and violence across the country in recent months.

Toliver said, “… Why here? This is just a football game. There’s really no point to show to show you feel about a certain race or a certain ethnicity on a football field."

Manual High School’s principal sent an email to parents saying “… the Weld Central High School Football team… displayed a confederate flag... that led to conflict on and off the playing field.”

Tayvon’s mother, Patrice said, "First of all I was devastated because I don’t ever want my kids or anybody else’s children to ever have to experience something so degrading. “

Stephanie Fleming, who son plays for Weld Central, said “I did not see any rebel flag anywhere. No confederate flag. Nor racism coming out of anybody’s mouth.”

Weld parents and players tell us they’d never think of waving a confederate flag at a game.

Roger Heinz, whose grandson, was playing for Weld Central said, "If there was anything like that somebody would have said something.”

Emotions were running high at the game. At one point, Tayvon says racial slurs were flying.

He said another player called him the “N” word.

Those allegations hit home for Stephanie Fleming, whose son, Devante, is bi-racial and was playing for Weld in Friday’s game.

Devante Fleming said, "I’m African American. I play on their team. I don’t use those kinds of words. Our coaches would surely put you on the bench…and you're kicked off the team if you want to use any kind of racial slurs."

Several players were hurt and the game was called early.

The fight now to figure what really happened is expected to go on for days.