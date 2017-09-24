Broncos fall to Bills, 26-16, in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After starting the season with two wins, the Broncos fell to the Buffalo Bills, 26-16, on Sunday.

From the start it was obvious the Broncos offensive was not the same as it was against the Cowboys in week 2. Penalties, failure to complete drives in the red zone, and two interceptions from Trevor Siemian helped Buffalo win the game.

The Broncos only managed a field goal in the first quarter, Buffalo found their offense in the second quarter and got the first touchdown of the game – giving them a 7-0 lead.

That lead didn’t last long though, the Broncos responded on the next drive as C.J. Anderson got a big 32 yard run – combined with a unnecessary roughness penalty- the Broncos were back in field goal range.

It led to Jamaal Charles’ first touchdown as part of the Broncos.

After two field goals from the Bills and one more from the Broncos – the game was tied at 13 at halftime.

The Bills had the ball to start the third quarter and were forced to punt following a three and out to start the second half. The Broncos were quickly able to get into the red zone with a 13 yard gain from Virgil Green and a big 20 yard gain from Charles.

After another false start penalty made it 3rd and 12, the Broncos had to settle for another Brandon McManus field goal to make 16-13.

On the Bills’ next drive, Buffalo’s offense were able to quickly score a touchdown in just four plays to regain the lead.

Siemian turned it over for the second time in the game in the fourth quarter as the Broncos were driving toward the red zone.

Siemian finished the day with 24 of 40 passing for 259 yards. He had no touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

With the loss the Broncos fall to 2-1 on the season.