Trump rescinds Curry’s White House invite after basketball star’s remark

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump Saturday withdrew Golden State Warrior star Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House.

That was after Curry suggested he doesn’t want to go to the Washington event to honor his team’s NBA championship win last season.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

On Friday, Curry told ESPN he doesn’t want to go the White House but that the team will decide collectively.

He also said if the team decided against going it would give the Warriors “an opportunity to send a statement that hopefully encourages unity, encourages us to appreciate what it means to be American, and stand for something.”

It was unclear if Trump’s Twitter post about the “uninvite” only affects Curry or if it affects the entire team.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James responded to the President on Twitter Saturday morning.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Championship-winning teams visiting the President at the White House has become an increasingly political issue since Trump took office.

Fox News contributed to this report