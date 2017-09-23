Snow dusts Loveland Ski Area Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DILLON, Colo. -- It was a dreary drive on Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon. The higher you go, the rain drops soon turned to snow flakes. Multiple towns along the high country saw snow on Saturday.

“At first we were like 'is this rain?',” Colorado visitor William Lee said.

“Isn’t this the second day of fall, it’s unbelievable,” another traveler said.

There was a dusting of snow near the Loveland Ski Area in Dillon.

“It’s kind of weird for this time of year but, it’s definitely Colorado, yeah," Tom Kramis said. “We came up to see the colors, and we were expecting some beautiful gold, maybe some oranges, and instead we got white.”

The snow brought some cheer on a day that was anything but clear.