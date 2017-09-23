Golfers worry about future of Denver golf courses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- First came news City Park Golf Course will close this year for two years as part of city storm draining upgrade, then came word Overland Park will close for a music festival each summer and now Park Hill Golf Course has been bought by the city from the Clayton trust for possible development.

Its golfing future uncertain but it doesn't look good.

Golfers expressed some frustration wondering why does it seem city leaders are going after so many golf courses? Already it's tough to get an affordable tee time as is, they say.

Golf courses have long been controversial in the city planning world courses take up a lot of space and serve a relatively small population

City Planning spokeswoman Andrea Burns says in no way is the city intentionally going after golfers, emphasizing City Park will reopen in 2019, and Overland will only be closed for one weekend. As far Park Hill, Burns she says so far no official plans have been made and golfers will be able to advocate to keep it open.

Still back at Park Hill, long time golfers are skeptical.

The current owners of Park Hill, the Clayton trust, say as much as golfers may want to hang onto the past, here in the present it's just not practical.

Park Hill Golf Club has been losing money and they need the land to help fund Clayton Early Learning for young children.