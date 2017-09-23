× Crosswalk safety campaign launches next week in Boulder

BOULDER – CU Boulder and the City of Boulder are teaming up for a new crosswalk safety campaign.

The goal of Heads Up Boulder is to reduce intersection collisions and accidents.

Starting Monday, officers will ramp up enforcement of the following three crosswalk safety ordinances:

Pedestrians and bicyclists to activate the flashing lights at crosswalks before entering the road or face a $50 fine

Bicyclists to slow to 8 mph or less as they approach, enter and traverse a crosswalk at all intersections or face a $50 fine

Drivers approaching a crosswalk to stop and wait for a crossing pedestrian, or face a $125 fine and receive four points on their driving records

The Heads Up Boulder campaign runs in conjunction with the city’s Toward Vision Zero safety initiative.

The week-long campaign starts Monday, September 25 and continues through Friday, September 29.

So don’t be surprise when a “Heads Up” ambassador hands you some information about traffic safety next week.