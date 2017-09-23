Confederate flag, racial slurs spark violent brawl at Weld Central v. Manual High football game

Manual High School released a statement to parents Saturday regarding an “extremely concerning” event that took place at a Friday night football game between Manual High School and Weld Central High School.

According to the statement, “Last night, the Weld Central High School team, which has a Rebel mascot, displayed a Confederate flag during the first quarter of the game, offending many members of the Manual community. We asked them to remove the flag and they did so. However, the tension created by the flag led to conflict on and off the playing field. Three of our players were injured during the game, including a student who suffered a concussion and a student who was transported to the hospital for a leg injury. I want to emphasize that the players received treatment and will be fine. In addition, some of our players reported that, when tackled, players from the opposing team taunted them with racial slurs.”

The statement from Manual High School Principal Nick Dawkins goes on to say that officials want to assure parents that “symbols of racism and hatred, and racial slurs, ought to have no place in athletics or in any part of our students’ experiences.”

The “next steps” in the investigation are being taken, according to the letter, though it’s unclear what those steps may be.

Dawkins says he does not know of any similar incidents when the high schools faced off last year.