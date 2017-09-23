Chilly, wet weather arrives for the weekend in Colorado

DENVER — It will be a chilly and wet weekend around metro Denver.

High temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and the 50s on Sunday and Monday.

Colorado will have cloudy skies, fog, breezy winds, and rainfall in the lower elevations with snow in the mountains through Monday.

Rainfall totals for Denver and the Front Range will be anywhere from .25″ to .75″… great news for our current drought. A rain/snow mix possible in the Foothills on Sunday-Monday.

Mountains: Snow will come in two batches during the weekend … one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The southern Colorado mountains got some some snow Friday. the central and northern mountains are looking at 2-4″ on Saturday and another 2-4″ on Sunday.

Drier & Warmer: Sunshine and drier weather will move back in starting on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for the remainder of the week with only a 10% chance of afternoon storms each day.