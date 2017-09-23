2 climbers rescue dog lost on Colorado 14er for a month

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Trinity Smith and Sean Nichols had seen posts from other climbers on 14ers.com about a crying dog in the area of Mt. Lincoln and Mt. Bross … both are 14ers in Park County. They went on a mission to save the dog and they succeeded.

The 13-year-old dog ran off from her home with another younger dog about six weeks ago, according to her owners. They live on the east side of Mt. Bross. The younger dog returned home, but Chloe didn’t come back. Her owners spent weeks searching for her.

That brings us to this week.

After a couple of days of climbing and searching, Smith and Nichols found Chloe high up on Mt. Bross Friday. Getting the scared, hungry dog down wasn’t easy.

“We got her!!!!” Smith posted on Facebook. “After hours and hours of yelling and climbing Sean Nichols & I finally brought this sweet, scared, hungry girl down to safety. The poor baby was stuck up there for over a month. After coming back down with her, Chloe’s owners were patiently waiting to see if this was their dog that they had been missing for 6 weeks who had ran off with another neighborhood pup. They assumed after a month of searching that their 13-year-old baby was gone forever. (This was the dog heard crying up on BROSS/Lincoln a couple days ago).”

She wrote a little bit more about the rescue on Facebook.

“After rumors of a dog crying & 2 days of scrambling along the side of a 14er, we finally brought this sweet baby down to safety. This poor thing has been stranded high up on a cliff for over a month. She was once a 90 lb. dog who now weighs 26. Glad to have her off that mountain and back with her owners!”

Trinity Smith told FOX31 Saturday Chloe’s grateful owners took her to the Park County Animal Hospital. “She is currently back home, sleeping and eating and doing very well for the circumstances,” Smith said.