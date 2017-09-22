Who: Healing Warriors Program

What: The Star Spangled Gala

When: Saturday, October 14th from 5pm-9pm

Where: Joy Burns Center – Denver University (click for map)

In our ongoing commitment to Serving Those Who Serve, FOX31 Denver is honored to support The Star Spangled Gala. Join us and the Healing Warriors Program for an elegant evening of education and celebration of our veterans.

The Star Spangled Gala supports non-narcotic treatments for pain and Post Traumatic Stress. Funds raised at the Gala support programs and services that have delivered over 6,000 treatment sessions for veterans and military families. Honored speaker for the evening is John Harry, Commander and Executive Director of VFW Post 1, the nation’s oldest and most innovative Post.

Tickets include an exquisite dinner, open bar, entertainment, games and live and silent auction. Buy tickets and get more information by clicking here.