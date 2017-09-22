Teen shot across street from Doherty High School in Colorado Springs, schools on lockdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teenager was shot across the street from Doherty High School in northeast Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon. The shooting victim is reportedly in serious condition.

Another teen ran into a tree as he tried to flee and sustained minor injuries to his face. The victims’ identities have not been released.

The shooting happened off campus following a confrontation involving at least three teens around noon. The school is located near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road.

Police are still searching for the suspects but have not yet released any descriptions.

“Doherty is on a Shelter in Place, due to police activity across the street. We don’t have many details right now. Staff is doing everything possible to keep students and staff safe,” Colorado Springs School District 11 said on Twitter.

Nearby elementary schools were also placed on lock-down because of the incident.

It is unknown what lead to the shooting.

