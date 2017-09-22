Suspect killed by Jefferson County deputy outside store identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The suspect shot and killed by a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon has been identified. He is 25-year-old Austin Dunsmore.

The deputy approached Dunsmore just before 4 p.m. while responding to a call about a reckless driver on eastbound C470.

The suspect vehicle, a back Audi sedan was speeding and passing cars of the shoulder of the road according to a 911 caller.

The driver exited onto South Kipling Parkway and eventually went into the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store at Kipling and West Chatfield Avenue.

“The deputy observed the driver come out of the store and contacted him in the parking lot,” a statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. “The deputy repeatedly instructed the driver to stop, but he refused to comply with the deputy’s instructions and instead jumped into the driver’s seat of the Audi. The deputy continued to the driver’s side door of the Audi and during that contact, a confrontation occurred resulting in the deputy shooting the driver.”

The Audi left the parking lot, traveled west cross Kipling and stopped against a tree on an embankment.

The driver died at the scene. The deputy was not hurt.

The deputy was on administrative leave during the investigation. That’s normal procedure when something like this happens.