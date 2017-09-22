Services planned for family killed in Garfield County plane crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Services have been set for the four members of the Makepeace family of Fort Collins who were killed in a plane crash in Garfield County about 10 miles north of Glenwood Springs last Friday.

The four were flying from Fort Collins-Loveland Municipal Airport to Moab, Utah, when the plane went down.

Services for Jeff Makepeace, 47, Jennifer Makepeace, 45, and Addison and Benjamin Makepeace, both 10, will be held at 2 p.m. Fri., Sept. 29 at Timberline Church in Fort Collins.

A reception will follow at the church. The services are open to the public.

A statement from the family’s loved ones expressed thanks to first responders, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue crews and those who have offered condolences.

“We also would like to thank the community for their support and compassion toward our family during this difficult time. The incredible outpouring has been beyond any words we can describe. We have huge holes in our hearts, but the compassion that has been shown has helped at least partially fill the vast void we feel. We are deeply touched and moved, and the support has been a great help to all of us. Our families continue to mourn the loss of Jeff, Jennifer, Addison and Benjamin. We always will. But we know they are together forever, and the impact they had on our lives and the lives of many others will never be forgotten.”