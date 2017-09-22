Semi-truck plummets 150 feet off I-70, killing driver

VAIL, Colo. — A semi crashed and rolled off eastbound I-70 at Vail Pass Thursday night, killing the driver.

A serious single-vehicle semi crash left eastbound Vail Pass closed from 5:15 PM until 8:45 PM. pic.twitter.com/eVaTwhhl8q — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) September 22, 2017

The only information regarding the deceased is that the victim was a 64-year-old man from California.

At the time of the crash, The Colorado Department of Transportation said there was a forest fire associated with the crash after the truck plummeted 150 feet into a ravine.

The Colorado State Patrol said it appeared the fire was out Thursday evening.

Crews were unable to retrieve the vehicle in the dark and the crash scene was still being cleaned and investigated Friday morning.

The truck was traveling westbound and crossed into the eastbound lanes when it crashed.

upd – Traffic released EB I-70 MM 176 Vail;Right lane closure E of Vail for vehicle recovery;Expect long delays heading EB I-70 over Vail P — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 22, 2017

The Colorado State Patrol said one open lane of eastbound I-70 at mile marker 176 was slowly clearing out backed up traffic Friday morning.