Russians ‘scanned’ Colorado election systems prior to 2016 elections

DENVER — The Colorado Secretary of State’s election systems were “scanned” in the weeks before the 2016 election, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Friday.

Colorado is now one of 21 states the DHS has said were “impacted by Russian activity.

The Secretary of State’s Office says a scan is like “burglars jiggling the doors of a house” and moving on when they find out the doors are locked.

“According to Homeland Security, we were not attacked, probed, breached, infiltrated or penetrated,” Secretary of State Wayne Williams said. “This was a scan and many computer systems are regularly scanned. It happens hundreds if not thousands of times per day.

“That’s why we continue to be vigilant and monitor our systems around the clock.”

Friday’s statement went on to say the Secretary of State’s Office works together with Homeland Security, the FBI and the Governor’s Office of Information Technology to maintain the security of its system.