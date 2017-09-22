Rockies considering extending the netting at Coors Field for 2018

DENVER — A giant new scoreboard might not be the only change coming to Coors Field in the 2018 season.

The Rockies are considering extending the safety netting along the foul lines next season to ensure fan safety.

The Rockies are currently exploring their options when it comes to the safety netting including heigh, material type, length, and location.

The statement came after a young girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a 105 mph foul ball at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Major League Baseball sent a memo to all 30 teams in 2015 encouraging them to “shield the seats between the near ends of both dugouts and within 70 feet of home plate with protective netting or other safety materials of their choice.”

But only 10 MLB teams have the expanded netting.

“Ensuring the safety of our fans has always been our number one priority. In fact, the most important aspect of creating the best fan experience possible starts with the protection of our Coors Field guests. With that in mind, we felt it was important to let our fans know that we have been in discussions with vendors for the past several months with regard to expanded netting for the 2018 season at Coors Field. Beginning with vendor selection, this project is complex. There are engineering issues to address as well as decisions about height, material type, material color, cabling, length and location. In order to communicate the most complete information possible to our fans, we intend to make these determinations this offseason, all with fan safety in mind.”