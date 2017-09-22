Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, when fall begins, food establishments nationwide brace themselves for the hit they'll take when all of their customers flock to coffee shops and bakeries for that coveted pumpkin spice treat. Move over Starbucks, Villa's got you beat! Villa Italian Kitchen, one of America’s favorite quick-service pizza brands, is jumping on the bandwagon and demanding its piece of the pie -- with the intro of the first-ever Pumpkin Spice Pizza. A delicious marriage of a classic Villa Italian Kitchen cheese pizza and all the cozy, seasonal flavors of fall, the Pumpkin Spice Pizza will be available at its nearly 230 locations nationwide on Friday, September 22, in honor of the first day of fall.

Each Pumpkin Spice Pizza is made with Villa Italian Kitchen’s hand-stretched, homemade dough. Pumpkin pie filling, loaded with spicy notes of nutmeg, clove and cinnamon, is then spread across each crust before being piled with 100% whole-milk mozzarella and baked to golden-brown perfection. Additional dollops of pumpkin pie filling are added on top of the melty cheese for the perfect marriage of a classic cheese pizza and everyone’s favorite fall flavor. Villa Italian Kitchen’s Pumpkin Spice Pizza is available only while supplies last and retails for $4.09 per slice (price may vary by location).

Villa Italian Kitchen features a variety of mouthwatering menu items, from Neapolitan and Pan pizzas, with homemade dough prepared fresh daily, 100% whole milk mozzarella and sauce made from fresh California tomatoes, to pasta imported from Italy, delicious salads, Stromboli, entrees and much more. Villa Italian Kitchen also offers catering and large to-go orders, featuring hot, delicious and high-quality meals that are perfect for any celebration, event or meeting, complete with a dedicated catering manager who ensures personalized service and a customized menu.

