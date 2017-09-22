× New Game of Thrones projects in the works

A fifth “Game of Thrones” prequel series is in the works.

Bryan Cogman, co-executive producer of the popular series, is writing the new drama series and working closely with author George R.R. Martin.

There are no specific story details available yet for any of the new Game of Thrones projects.

Details for the five projects being developed for HBO are being kept under tight guard, though Martin has made it clear that each project is a prequel rather than a spinoff and that none of the current main cast of the series will be involved.

Also, none of it will be on the air until at least a year after the current show’s finale.

Considering that timeline, fans should be able to catch the new shows in either late 2018 or 2019.