Looking to scare up some fun? Check out Denver area haunted houses

We’re entering the spookiest of seasons and the Mile High and beyond has Coloradans covered when it comes to having a spooky good time.

Check out a list of haunted houses around the area. We’ll continue adding attractions in the coming weeks.

City of the Dead — 7007 E 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640

General Admission: $25 at the door; Hours vary, check website

This haunted hangout touts a slew of positive reviews from publications across the country. Praise hails from Buzzfeed, which ranked City of the Dead within their list of “Top 19 most insane haunted houses in america.”

The Huffington Post listed the attraction as “One of the Best Haunted Houses in Denver.”

City of the Dead also claims the title of largest indoor haunted house in Denver. The 30,000 square feet house houses multiple haunted features at one location.

When you buy a ticket, you gain entry into the City of the Dead Haunted House, Curse of Darkness Haunted House and the Carnival of Carnage arcade and gaming zone.

Currently open.

13th Floor Haunted House — 3400 E. 52nd Ave. Denver, CO 80216.

General Admission ticket prices vary by date

Billing itself as “Denver’s Legendary Haunted House,” the house has three new attractions – “Darkest Dreams,” “Slaughter” and “Undead Restless Spirits” – all under one roof.

The multi-story scare fest landed at the top of Discovery Channel’s list of the Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses in the U.S. and a review by the Travel Channel says “The 13th Floor that will sufficiently creep you out.”

Opens Sept. 22.

Field of Screams -- 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, CO 80233

Ticket prices vary

According to Channel2 reporter Kevin Torres, most of the big haunted houses in Colorado have million-dollar budgets to create crazy scenes and dramatic costumes, but the Palombo family who owns 'Haunted Field of Screams' pretty much has a tractor and some creative minds.

"Working through corn at night is quite eery," said Joe Palombo. "We get to design it different and do it new year to year".

Features at this house include Haunted Field of Screams, Dead Man's Night Maze and Zombie Paintball Massacre.

Opens Sept. 29.

Elitch Gardens Fright Fest

2000 Elitch Circle Denver, CO 80204

Ticket prices vary

This Denver staple bills itself as a scary fun time for both adults and children.

By day, little ghosts and goblins can enjoy free candy on the Trick or Treat Trail and partake in other Halloween activities.

By night, the Gardens says "Fright Fest comes alive and haunted creatures lurk around every thrilling corner."

All theme park rides are also included in the ticket prices.

Fright Fest is open Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays from September 29 through October 29, 2017.