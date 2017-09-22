Colorado’s Best Kid – Lexi Koren – Young Inventor Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today’s Colorado’s Best Kid is a 4th grader at Colorado Academy. Lexi Koren and her uncle Tim Swindle tell us about their plan to take “Lickety Spin” to the Young Inventors Challenge in Chicago. The event provides an opportunity for children ages 6 to 18 to showcase their own original toy & game inventions to industry professionals, members of media and the general public. The judging is split into two categories, 6-11 (junior) and 12-18 (senior), and the winners get their products in Target stores.