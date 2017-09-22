‘Family Matters’ house in Chicago to be demolished

CHICAGO — The Lincoln Park home featured in the opening credits of the 1990’s sitcom “Family Matters” has been approved for demolition.

Located at 1516 W. Wrightwood, the house is where the fictional Winslow family lived and the iconic character “Steve Urkel” frequently visited. You’ll remember Urkel’s nasally voice, clumsy nature and classic catchphrase, “Did I do that?”

According to DNA Info, the City of Chicago approved a demolition permit for the home Tuesday. The permit allows the current homeowners to “wreck and remove” the two-story frame multi-unit residence. They have plans to build a three-unit residence on the lot.

Coldwell Banker’s Lissa Weinstein told DNA Info that renovating the home “wasn’t a viable option” for the homeowners, and that they plan to hang photos of the original house and “Family Matters” cast in the new property’s entryway.

Even though “Family Matters” was set in suburban Chicago, with dad Carl Winslow working as a city police officer, the show was actually filmed on sets in California. Still, many fans connect the Chicago home with the show.