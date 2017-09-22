Fall officially arrives with cooler weather, rain this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Fall officially arrives in Colorado on Friday afternoon and it’s bringing cooler temperatures with it.

Friday is expected to be cooler with highs in the lower to mid 80s. It’s still cooler than the record-breaking 92 degrees set on Thursday in Denver.

A cold front will come barreling in during the afternoon/evening bringing wind and a few clouds with a 20 percent chance of rain.

The temperatures will drop for the weekend though with Saturday’s high at 60 degrees and Sunday goes even lower at 52 degrees.

The Front Range will have rain chances throughout the weekend but parts of the mountains could see snow.

Snow develops above 12,000ft in the San Juans on Friday. 6 inches of snow is possible on Friday alone in the San Juans.

The rain/snow spreads north and east across Interstate 70 on Friday with 1 inch of snow accumulation across the Central and Northern Mountain high peaks.

Expect another 2-4 inches on Saturday and another 2-4 inches on Sunday.

The cold front will stall and deliver rain showers, drizzle, fog and cooler temps in the 40s and 50s to Denver and the Front Range. A rain/snow mix is possible in the Foothills on Sunday-Monday.