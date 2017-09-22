East High School students protest suspension of administrators following firing of cheer coach

DENVER — A handful of students at East High School staged a walkout Friday in protest of the suspension of principal Andy Mendelsberg and assistant principal Lisa Porter.

The pair’s suspension came following an uproar and subsequent firing of a cheer coach who had been video taped forcing female students into splits while their arms were held down by fellow teammates.

Mendelsberg, Porter, cheer coach Ozell Williams, assistant cheer coach Mariah Cladis and DPS deputy general counsel Michael Hickman were all placed on leave during the investigation and the August incident resulted in Williams’ termination.

The video was released after it was obtained from the mother of one of the cheerleaders. In the tape, student Ally Wakefield is seen crying out in pain and asked the coach several times to “please, stop.”

Three days after the incident, the girl’s mother, Kirsten Wakefield, took a photo showing her daughter suffered bruises.

Kirsten Wakefield said she notified school officials in June, but no action was taken. Police launched their investigation in mid-August. A child abuse crime detective is leading the investigation.

Following the release of the video showing Williams’ participation in the abuse, the FOX31 Problem Solvers found 28-year-old Ozell Williams has been inflating his resume.

Williams’ biography claims “he is an Olympic athlete having won 3 Team USA First place rings in preliminary games.”

But a spokesman for the U.S. Olympic Committee said “Williams was never on any Olympic roster.”

“Nobody has ever heard of him” and there is “no record of him being invited to the Olympic Gymnastics Trials, let alone winning three ring titles,” USA Gymnastics said.

Denver Public Schools was not immediately available for comment.