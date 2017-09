COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — An Adams County deputy was involved in a shooting outside of the abandoned A-Frame Lounge on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. near 88th Avenue and Brighton Road – near Interstate 76 and 88th Avenue. Officers are on scene.

Adams County Sheriff's Office confirms 1 of its deputies involved in shooting near A-Frame Lounge. No word on condition of person shot #KDVR pic.twitter.com/oso3LbTIAP — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) September 22, 2017

The condition of the person shot is unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

