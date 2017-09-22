Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mission of the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project is to improve quality of life through introducing youth to educational enrichment opportunities in Arts, Athletics and Academics as well as provide financial support where needed.

Chris Anthony's Youth Initiative Project has teamed up with Hunter Bay Coffee Roasters in Old Town Arvada to create a dark roast blend — the Youth Project Blend. The Youth Project Blend is a dark roast described as rich, thick and naturally sweet with hints of brown sugar, caramel and spice. It is available at Hunter Bay's coffee bar in Old Town Arvada as well as Yeti's Grind in Eagle

Each bag of coffee beans sold supports experimental education for youth.

Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project Presents Fusion Strings Group SPINPHONY and RED BULL MEDIA HOUSE "STREIF: ONE HELL OF A RIDE"

with Special Guest to be announced

Ages: All Ages (under 16 with adult)

Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Price: $40.00

The Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project Presents Fusion Strings Group SPINPHONY and RED BULL MEDIA HOUSE “STREIF” with Special Guest to be announced. Nov 16th, 2017 at the Bluebird Theater. VIP includes beer, wine, and food. Doors at 6 PM.

All to benefit The Youth OutReach Project.

Youth under 16 with a guardian are free.