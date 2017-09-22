Car Seat Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, September 17-23, is Child Passenger Safety Week so this is a great time to raise awareness about the importance of correct car seat installation and usage. Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children 1-13 years old. Saint Joseph Hospital along with our other SCL Health hospitals (Good Samaritan and Lutheran Medical Centers) offer a free program called Baby’s First Ride where our technicians educate parents and caregivers as to correct car seat installation and usage procedures. They work with parents before they leave the hospital to make sure their newborns are safe.