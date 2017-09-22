At the Mile High Stadium, Broncos fans have been “Bringing the Thunder” since 1960, but how many years has the beloved white horse been charging across the field? In a behind the scenes feature, Sam Boik talks with owners, Sharon Magness Blake and Ernie Blake, as well as horse trainer, Ann Judge, about what it takes to be an official mascot for an NFL team. In the FOX31 Field Pass you’ll get the story of how Thunder became the mascot for the Denver Broncos, how he trains for game day, and whether he has any game day superstitions.
Broncos Field Pass: Meet Thunder
