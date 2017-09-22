Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2nd Annual BBBrew for Hope Brings More than 20 Competitive Barbeque Teams to Fort Collins

BBBrew for Hope, one of the only Kansas City Barbeque Sanctioned events to make its way to Fort Collins is just 10 days away. Bringing more than 20 of the region’s best barbeque competitors to Northern Colorado, this year’s BBBrew for Hope will take place on September 23, 2017 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the CSU Equine Center (735 S. Overland Trail Fort Collins, Colo.)

Organized by a committee of volunteers through The Rotary Club of Fort Collins Satellite, BBBrew for Hope will benefit three causes this year: ChildSafe, CSU Ag Adventures and The Rotary Club of Fort Collins International Projects & Grants.

Tickets for the event are $30.00 per person and include two beers from Horse & Dragon Brewery and 5 BBQ tickets that can be used to redeem food from any of the competitors. Barbeque competitors, who will be judged by a panel of KCBS judges, are required to incorporate a Horse & Dragon beer into their People’s Choice entry.

Tickets to BBBrew For Hope can be purchased online at www.fortcollinsrotary.org/BBQ.