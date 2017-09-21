× Wildfire in northwest Colorado races out of control, threatens homes

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — Strong winds and hot temperatures pushed a wildfire that started west of Craig Thursday afternoon to at least 3,500 acres late Thursday night.

It forced the evacuation of Deerlodge Park Campground.

Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Courtney Whiteman said the fire threatened structures, including about 25 homes. Oil and gas structures, communications towers and a tower for the Federal Aviation Administration were also threatened.

Whiteman also said residents could experience power shortages because they may need to cut power for firefighter safety.

It’s called the Winter Valley wildfire and it was burning about 50 miles west of Craig in northwest Colorado.

The spokesman said it jumped Highway 40, which was closed between Maybell and Blue Mt.