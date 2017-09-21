Where to see fall colors this weekend

DENVER — As you make plans for your weekend, consider some great areas for fall color.

Every week I collect a sampling of viewer photos that show differing colors around the state. I place them on a map and that map can help you navigate to those best areas:

This week’s best assortment of pictures came from some routes not far from Denver.

First, consider a trip to Guanella, Boreas, and Hoosier Passes. These have shown great yellow and golds.

Second, consider Rocky Mountain National Park by taking Peak to Peak Highway.

Those two are my suggested day trips from Denver – granted long days but you’ll enjoy.

I do need to point out that you should be mindful of fall weather on the way: rain, snow, and colder temperatures for this weekend. Here’s my latest forecast to help with that.

Here’s my latest forecast to help with that: