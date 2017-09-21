Thunder’s owners to be honored for generosity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE -- The owners of 'Thunder', the official animal mascot of the Denver Broncos, will be honored for their generosity in early October.

Sharon Magness Blake and her husband Ernie Blake care deeply about donating to organizations with important causes.

"We have the same heart as the Broncos. The Broncos are very philanthropic and so are we. So it’s kind of a great partnership," Sharon said.

On October 7, Sharon and Ernie will be honored by the Children's Diabetes Foundation in Denver during its 'Carousel Ball'.

Lenny Kravitz will be performing at the ball this year. It will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center.

