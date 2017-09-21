× Senator Gardner facing pressure on healthcare bill as more groups come out against it

DENVER — We still don’t know which way Senator Cory Gardner will vote when it comes to the Graham – Cassidy Repeal Bill in Congress.

Back in August, Gardner said during a series of townhalls he will still work to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but this latest effort may make things difficult.

According to how the bill is written now, Colorado is set to lose billions from the federal government over several years which almost certainly means cuts.

Gardner’s office declined an interview request Thursday.

“I hope as people understand what is in this bill they will call their senators and congressman and say it’s not good for the country,” Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) said in an interview.

Gardner’s vote is becoming more and more consequential. With Senator Rand Paul voting no, the GOP can only afford to lose one more vote.

The bill has already encounter opposition from several organizations in Colorado.

On Thursday, the Colorado Hospital Association came out against the bill.

“Now is not the time to follow, now is the time to lead and the time to put Coloradans first,” Julie Lonborg, a spokesman with the Colorado Hospital Association said — speaking to what she would tell Senator Gardner.

“It has the potential to have significant and devastating impacts to Colorado hospitals,” Lonborg said — hinting that passage could mean closures of rural facilities.

Other organizations that have come out against the bill include Children’s Hospital Colorado, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and AARP.

On Capitol Hill Thursday lobbying efforts continued behind the scenes — one message to senators is this bill will prevent the spread of socialism.

Political analyst Sandra Hagen Solin says that message may be enough to convince Gardner.

“I don’t expect him to jump ship on this bill,” Solin said.