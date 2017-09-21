Semi crash, fire closes eastbound I-70 at Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. — A semi crashed and rolled off eastbound I-70 at Vail Pass Thursday night.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said there a forest fire associated with the crash and predicted the closure of eastbound I-70 would be lengthy.

The Colorado State Patrol said it appeared the fire was out, but it also said the closure would be lengthy for the the investigation.

The alternate route is US24 at Minturn to Colorado High 91 north back onto I-70 at Copper Mountain. This alternate route goes through Leadville.

There was no information about injuries or how the crash happened.