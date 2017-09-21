Rodents and roaches at failed restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers search hundreds of inspections to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Jason's Thai Asian Bistro

A Denver inspector found nine critical health code violations in August. The mistakes included:

Several rodent droppings

Roach droppings and live roaches

Food had white fuzzy patches growing

Heavily soiled wiping towels

The inspector told the restaurant to clean or face closure. The restaurant did not want to talk to us. An inspector was back at Jason’s two weeks ago and found five additional critical violations. We stopped by the restaurant to see what they had corrected, but the manager was not there and the employee did not want to talk to us.

Jason’s Thai is located at 2022 South University Boulevard.

El Angel Market

This Aurora restaurant failed it’s inspection with 12 critical violations.

The issues included:

Moldy onions and tomatoes

Boxes of beef stored on floor

No soap at hand sink meat department

No food thermometer

The market did not want to talk to us. Tri-county health gave the market on Peoria Street a passing grade in August.

Bellaire Street Deli

The “A” goes to Bellaire Street Deli for two perfect inspections in a row. Manager Ji Kang said, “There’s a lot of work that goes into. A lot of concentration you have to do. You can’t let things slip or fall. You have to keep things nice and tight and clean…We know when things are made, things are put in. We are really good at that. Making sure we have the right temperatures. Our sanitization bucket is always filled up.”

Bellaire Sttreet Deli is located at 1873 Bellaire South Street in Denver.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

