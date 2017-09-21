Rockies rookies dress up as Broncos for flight

DENVER — Major League Baseball has a long standing tradition that the veterans dress rookies in funny or embarrassing outfits for the final road trip of the season.

Teams always get creative with their dress-up days, but this year the Rockies took inspiration from their local NFL team and dressed them up in Broncos gear.

Rockies rookie infielder Ryan McMahon posted the picture Wednesday night of all the rookies dressed up in Broncos orange jerseys for the flight.

Rookie dress up flight @broncos A post shared by Ryan McMahon (@rymcmahon) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

MLB created an anti-hazing and anti-bullying policy last year.

The new rule banned players from “dressing up as women or wearing costumes that may be offensive to individuals based on their race, sex, nationality, age, sexual orientation, gender identify or other characteristic,” The Associated Press reports.

The Rockies are in San Diego for a series against the Padres this week before returning to Coors Field to wrap up the season with series against the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers.