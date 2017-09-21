Pueblo Zoo welcomes two bison from CSU

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Pueblo Zoo has welcomed two bison to their exhibit.

According to the zoo, Sid and Ginger are the two newest calves, and were given to the zoo from CSU.

Staff members say the two are three months old and both were rejected by their mothers.

A zoo spokesman told KRDO-TV they won’t be interacting with the other bison until they are ready to do so.

“Once they’re ready to go on exhibit, we’re going to bring them over there and get them comfortable with their new space but they won’t be directly interacting with the other bison until our keeper staff knows that they are going to be ready for that… to make sure that the other larger older animals are comfortable with them. So, that way it’ll be safe and everything is copacetic,” said Adam Davidson with the Pueblo Zoo.

The pair will eventually join two other bison, Cody and CJ.