Police looking for endangered teen missing from Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is asking the public to help them find an endangered teen.

Jaden Lell, 17, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 18, around 6 p.m.

Police said it is unusual for Lell to leave home for long periods of time as he needs medication for several mental health disorders.

He does not have a cell phone and usually communicates through social media sites, which he has not done in the last few days, police said.

Lell was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. He has blonde hair and — eyes. He is approximately 6-feet tall and weighs 160 lbs.

If you see him or knows his location, please call the Westminster Police Department at 303.658.4360.