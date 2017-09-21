New scoreboard, other improvements coming to Coors Field for 25th anniversary season

DENVER — The Rockies will play ball under brighter lights, and fans can see all the action on a much larger scoreboard in the 2018 season.

As part of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary season of Coors Field, the Denver Metropolitan Major League Baseball Stadium District and the Rockies have agreed on some pretty big improvements.

The Rockies will unveil a scoreboard that will measure more than 8,000 square feet, which is 258 percent larger than the current Coors Field scoreboard. It will be lit up with 6.8 millions LEDs. It will also have a Colorado shape, with a mountain cutout similar to the team’s logo.

“We are always looking for ways to ensure the fan experience at Coors Field continues to be one of the best in all of sports,” said Rockies Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel.

“Among the other facility improvements this offseason, we feel the new scoreboard is a critical enhancement for our 25th Anniversary Season. Daktronics has been a great partner in the design and advanced technology, and we’re excited to present it to Rockies fans on Opening Day 2018,” Feasel said.

Other improvements include upgrading the Coors Field control room technology to HD1080P, to better operate equipment for the scoreboard, music, and in-game entertainment. Speaker enhancements will be added, with a focus on the lower bowl of the ballpark.

The Club Level will continue to be renovated, with concession and bar spaces on the first and third-base sides. There will also be a renovation of the home clubhouse.

As the improvements are being done, the Rockies will celebrate their 25th anniversary season with several off-site fan events.

It all starts in January with a 2018 Rockies Caravan, with visits throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. There will also be a Season Ticket Holder Hot Stove event at Coors Field, featuring all the Rockies player and coaches before they go to Spring Training in Arizona.

April 6, 2018 is the anniversary of opening day at Coors Field. There will be special events and promotions throughout the season.