Man says uncle beat him repeatedly, locked him in shipping container for hours

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Jefferson County man is accused of beating his 21-year-old nephew with a club and locking him a metal shipping container for hours.

According to the case report, a man wearing nothing but boxer shorts, socks and a small blanket knocked on the door of a home on Parsons Road at about 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

The man, Adonis Gomez, told the resident he had been beat up by his uncle, 59-year-old Wynn R. Sichting, at Sichting’s home at 27443 Parsons Road.

Six deputies from the Jefferson County responded to investigate and Gomez was transported to Saint Anthony Central Hospital for treatment, investigators said.

Gomez told deputies he had recently moved out of his uncle’s home but had returned on Sept. 11 to collect some tools he left behind.

Gomez said he was standing near the shipping container when Wynn accused him of stealing $3,000 and pushed him backward into the container.

Gomez told deputies that Wynn and another man known as “New York Danny” punched him in the face, kneed him, elbowed him and kicked him. Gomez said Wynn beat him with a blunt wooden object that may have been the leg of a chair or some kind of baton.

According to court records, the two men pulled off Gomez’s jeans, t-shirt and Nike shoes and took his wallet.

Gomez said the men forced him to sign over the title to his 1996 Toyota truck — and beat him repeatedly over a period of several hours in the storage unit.

Gomez said during the beatings, Wynn threatened over and over that he was going bury Gomez and that he was going to end up “in the ground.”

After several hours, another man, known as “crippled Danny” showed up. Gomez said he asked for his clothes back and asked to be released but the man told him he was going to be in there for a few weeks.

Gomez said the man was older and walked with a cane, so when he noticed Wynn was a short distance away, he rushed the door, pushed it open and ran past the man into the woods.

Wynn is now facing charges including kidnapping, attempted first degree murder, assault, menacing with a deadly weapon and robbery. He was scheduled to be advised of the charges in court on Thursday.